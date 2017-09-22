International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Defying Trump, Iran's Rouhani vows to pursue missile defense

© AFP archive

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-22

Iran's president says his country will press ahead with its missile program and continue to boost military capabilities in defiance of U.S. demands to the contrary.

Hassan Rouhani spoke during a military parade on Friday commemorating the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

He says Iran "will strengthen our defense and military capabilities ... whether you want it or not" - a statement directed at the United States and President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

In the speech, Trump accused Iran of supporting terrorists and called Tehran a "corrupt dictatorship" and a "murderous regime."

Rouhani also said Tehran will keep supporting the "oppressed people of Yemen, Syria and Palestine," a reference to Iran's role in wars in Yemen and Syria and its support for Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-09-22

