International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai: 'I asked Macron to invest $300m in girls' education'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Catalan referendum debacle

Read more

THE DEBATE

Confiscated vote? Escalation over banned Catalonia referendum

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Brexit and the city: Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin vying for new business

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Is the French Senate a retirement club for old politicians?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Burma should give access to investigators, says UN rights chief

Read more

FOCUS

Rohingya crisis: Monks with an ultranationalist agenda

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexico hit by another deadly earthquake

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US Federal Reserve ends historic QE program

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

UN Security Council says opposes Kurd independence vote

© Safin Hamed / AFP | Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas take part in a gathering to urge people to vote in the upcoming independence referendum in Erbil on September 20, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-22

The UN Security Council on Thursday warned that a referendum on independence by Iraq's Kurdistan region was potentially destabilizing, adding its weight to international opposition to the vote.

In a unanimous statement, the 15-member council said the referendum planned for Monday could hinder efforts to help refugees return home and weaken the military campaign against the Islamic State group.

The move heightened pressure on Iraqi Kurd leaders to call off the vote after Turkey, Iran and Iraq urged them to abandon the plan that is also opposed by the United States.

Council members "expressed concern over the potentially destabilizing impact of the Kurdistan regional government's plans to unilaterally hold a referendum next week," said the statement.

"The planned referendum is scheduled to be held while counter-ISIL (Daesh) operations -- in which Kurdish forces have played a critical role -- are ongoing," it added.

The council urged "dialogue and compromise" to address differences between the Iraqi government and the regional authorities.

Iraqi Kurds will vote on September 25 in the non-binding referendum on whether to declare independence in a region that has already been autonomous since the aftermath of the 1991 Gulf War.

The United States has warned it may not be able to help Iraq's Kurds negotiate a better deal with the Iraqi government if they go ahead with an independence vote.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Iraqi Kurds to scrap the referendum and offered UN help to negotiate a new political deal between Baghdad and the Kurds.

UN envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis, told Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani last week that the United Nations was ready to broker negotiations between the Kurds and Baghdad, according to a document obtained by AFP.

The negotiations would aim to reach a deal within two or three years on the "principles and arrangements" for future relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish region, the document said.

In return, Barzani's administration would agree to postpone the referendum at least until the end of negotiations.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-22

  • IRAQ

    Iraq's Supreme Court orders suspension of Kurdish independence referendum

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Kurdish independence vote: ‘We have no place in this artificial country called Iraq’

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Iraq’s Kurdish parliament approves September 25 independence referendum

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility