REPORTERS

The torment of Christians living in Syria’s Khabur valley

DOWN TO EARTH

Amazon rainforest pays heavy price for Brazil's political crisis

EYE ON AFRICA

Presidential election re-run pushed back to October 26th

IN THE PAPERS

War of unknown words: Kim Jong-un calls Trump a 'dotard'

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple's iPhone 8 debuts to muted reaction and lower sales

IN THE PAPERS

A French fortune: Liliane Bettencourt's name was synonymous with 'scandal'

FASHION

Is Barcelona the new Eldorado for European fashion? 

THE DEBATE

Confiscated vote? Escalation over banned Catalonia referendum

THE INTERVIEW

UN rights chief says Burma should allow in investigators

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-09-22

The torment of Christians living in Syria’s Khabur valley

In the last few years, Syria’s Christians have been subjected to violent attacks and kidnappings by the Islamic State group. Churches have been burnt and entire villages in the northeastern Khabur River valley have been destroyed. Despite the jihadist threat, Christians still living in Syria refuse to imagine the prospect of exile. Meanwhile, others displaced in neighbouring countries, or that have emigrated to Europe or the US, dream of returning to their birthplace.

>> On France 24, also watch our special show: “Uncertain future for minorities in the Middle East”

By Matthieu DELMAS , Chris HUBY

Archives

2017-09-15 Middle East

Video: How the Haredim, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, make their own rules

In Israel, the Haredim community (or "Those in awe of God") lives separately from the rest of Israeli society. Dressed all in black, these ultra-Orthodox practise a strict form...

2017-09-07 DR Congo

In DR Congo, karate helps rape victims rebuild their lives

For the past three years, Frenchwoman Laurence Fischer, a three-time world karate champion, has travelled to the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo to help female victims of...

2017-09-01 Japan

Video: Returning home to Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a powerful earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, in 1986. Just like in the Soviet Union,...

2017-08-23 Africa

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Since the beginning of this year, Somaliland, an autonomous territory in the Horn of Africa, has been ravaged by severe drought. As eighty percent of the region’s livestock has...

