International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Dotard: an educational insult

Read more

#TECH 24

Medtech: Repairing the human body

Read more

ENCORE!

Jennifer Lawrence on why she's unafraid to speak out

Read more

#THE 51%

Hola "Ellas Hoy" - The 51 Percent welcomes its sister show on FRANCE 24 Spanish

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A stroll through the Corsican city of Calvi, jewel of the Mediterranean

Read more

REPORTERS

The torment of Christians living in Syria’s Khabur valley

Read more

FOCUS

'Generation Merkel' yearns for continuity and stability

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Amazon rainforest pays heavy price for Brazil's political crisis

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Presidential election re-run pushed back to October 26th

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Video: In the ruins of Mosul's old city

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Text by James ANDRE

Latest update : 2017-09-22

With the battle for Mosul over FRANCE 24's James André reports from Iraq's second city, left in ruins after months of gruelling fighting between IS group fighters and government forces.

More than two months have passed since Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in Mosul, yet life in Iraq's northern city is still far from normal. Schools are closed, water is scarce, and the rubble left by months of fighting still litters the streets.

Heavy bombing was used to combat the jihadist fighters, and though successful it has left much of Mosul unimpenetrable: in areas like the old city residents need special permission to access their old homes and property.

In this video James André reports on a city whose fight against the IS group may be over, but that faces a battle to rebuild which has barely begun.

Click on the player above to watch the report.

Date created : 2017-09-22

  • IRAQ

    Exclusive: Iraqi forces hunt for IS group sleeper cells in Mosul

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Exclusive: bombs, booby traps hamper Mosul mop-up operations

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Iraqi PM celebrates victory over Islamic State group in 'liberated' Mosul

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility