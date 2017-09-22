Video: In the ruins of Mosul's old city

With the battle for Mosul over FRANCE 24's James André reports from Iraq's second city, left in ruins after months of gruelling fighting between IS group fighters and government forces.

More than two months have passed since Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in Mosul, yet life in Iraq's northern city is still far from normal. Schools are closed, water is scarce, and the rubble left by months of fighting still litters the streets.

Heavy bombing was used to combat the jihadist fighters, and though successful it has left much of Mosul unimpenetrable: in areas like the old city residents need special permission to access their old homes and property.

In this video James André reports on a city whose fight against the IS group may be over, but that faces a battle to rebuild which has barely begun.

Click on the player above to watch the report.

Date created : 2017-09-22