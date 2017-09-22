International News 24/7

 

Americas

Ya esta! France 24 now available in Spanish

© Pierre-René Worms, France 24 | France Medias Monde chief executive Marie-Christine Saragosse (left) and France 24 director Mark Saikali at a press conference to launch France 24 in Spanish at the Louvre museum in Paris on Thursday September 21 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-22

France 24 is now available in Spanish after the launch of of its Spanish-language website Thursday, with the a new television channel set to begin broadcasting on September 26.

Speaking at a press conference at the Louvre museum in Paris on Tuesday, Marie-Christine Saragosse, CEO of France 24's parent company France Médias Monde, said it was a "dream come true" to see the launch of a project that had only a year ago been merely "an idea on a piece of paper".

Already available in three languages (English, French and Arabic), France 24's new channel, with an editorial staff based in Bogota, Columbia, will bring its content to millions more viewers around the world.

"Spanish is the third most spoken language in the world," noted Saragosse, adding that Colombia had been chosen as it is "a country that is at the centre of the South American continent with labour laws similar to those of France".

While the Spanish version of the France 24 website is already live, audiences will have to wait a little longer to watch France 24 in Spanish.

France 24 Spanish will begin broadcasting on September 26. © Pierre-René Worms, / France 24

"At 6am in Bogota, 1pm in Paris on September 26, the first ever broadcast by France 24 in Spanish will take place," head of France 24 Mark Saikali told Thursday's press conference. "The first minutes of the broadcast will be carried on all our channels and our programmes will have a Latin American flavour to them all week long," he added.

35 journalists, 10 correspondents

The new channel's editorial team, based in a residential area of the Colombian capital, consists of 35 journalists of various nationalities (Colombian, Argentinian, Spanish, French and English) as well 10 correspondents, while the channel will be headed by Alvaro Sierra.

"They have been undergoing training on our editorial line and all summer," said Saragosse

With a budget of €7.3 million for 2018, France 24 Spanish will broadcast six hours of programmes a day (in the morning and evening) mixing 15-minute news bulletins with Spanish versions of France 24's flagship shows.

The new channel will be broadcast to 6.5 million homes across 10 countries in Latin and South America and aims, according to Saikali, "to build bridges at a time when others are building walls".

Date created : 2017-09-22

  • FRANCE

    FRANCE 24 to launch Spanish channel in 2017

