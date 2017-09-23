Far left rallies protesters in Paris against Macron labour reforms

French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon rallied thousands on Saturday to protest against labour reforms signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron a day earlier.

Thousands of Mélenchon supporters, environmental activists, anti-capitalism campaigners and others gathered at the iconic Place de la Bastille for a march through eastern Paris. Mélenchon's France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party said it bused in protesters from more than 150 French towns.

A huge balloon on top of a truck read "Macron, Resign!" Protest banners denounced the reforms as a "social coup d'état".

The reforms are aimed at introducing more flexibility into the labour market as France struggles with an unemployment rate persistently hovering near 10 percent.

Mélenchon and many French unions argue that the law goes too far in weakening worker protections.

Macron says the change is needed so France can compete in the global economy. He signed the reform, contained in five executive orders, before television cameras in a US-inspired novelty for a French president. Macron said during the signing ceremony that the first labour measures will start being applied next week and the rest will be implemented by the end of the year.

Claire Paccalin reports from the street protests

The reform measures are designed to give employers more flexibility to negotiate pay and conditions directly with their workers while making it easier and less costly to shed staff. Small businesses, in particular, will have more flexibility to negotiate pay and work conditions with their staff instead of being bound by industry-wide collective agreements negotiated by trade unions or limits imposed by the national labour code.

A cap has also been set on the amount of compensation awarded by courts in cases of unfair dismissal – a key demand of bosses who complain that lengthy and costly court cases discourage them from hiring staff in the first place. Another measure eases regulations governing when and why companies can dismiss workers.

Macron lauded the "unprecedented wave of changes" to France's often rigid social model, along with changes to unemployment benefits and a training plan for jobless people that will be set up next year.

The protesters are also angry at what Mélenchon has called the "authoritarian" way Macron imposed the reforms. He used a special procedure allowing the government to change the labour law by executive order instead of going through a lengthy debate to pass the bill in parliament.

