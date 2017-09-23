International News 24/7

 

Middle East

UAE says Iran violates 'letter and spirit' of 2015 nuclear deal

© STR, AFP | The new Iranian long range missile Khoramshahr is displayed during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of its devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, on September 22, 2017 in Tehran.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-23

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it considers that Iran violates both the "letter and spirit" of the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

"Two years have passed since Iran’s nuclear agreement with no sign of change in its hostile behavior; it continues to develop its nuclear program and violates the letter and spirit of that agreement," UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin
Zayed al-Nahayan told the U.N. General Assembly.

"Therefore we support enhanced controls on Iran's nuclear program and continued assessment of the agreement and its provisions," he said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-23

  • IRAN

