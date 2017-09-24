International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Dotard: an educational insult

Read more

#TECH 24

Medtech: Repairing the human body

Read more

ENCORE!

Jennifer Lawrence on why she's unafraid to speak out

Read more

#THE 51%

Hola "Ellas Hoy" - The 51 Percent welcomes its sister show on FRANCE 24 Spanish

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

A stroll through the Corsican city of Calvi, jewel of the Mediterranean

Read more

REPORTERS

The torment of Christians living in Syria’s Khabur valley

Read more

FOCUS

'Generation Merkel' yearns for continuity and stability

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Amazon rainforest pays heavy price for Brazil's political crisis

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Presidential election re-run pushed back to October 26th

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Germany

Video: Why more retired Germans are returning to work

© @FRANCE 24 screen grab

Text by Anne MAILLIET , Jessica SALTZ

Latest update : 2017-09-24

Many German pensioners are finding life difficult after retirement as pensions often barely cover living costs, leaving more and more retirees with no choice but to return to work.

Although the average monthly German pension is 1,100 euros, in many cases it's much less.

Nearly 1 million retirees have been forced back into the workplace. Among them is Petra Serag, a former nurse, who took time off her career to have children and now lives on just 748 euros per month.

“At the end of the month it’s always very, very tight," Serag says. "I find it humiliating because I’ve worked so hard and today I’m in a situation where I sometimes can’t even afford to buy butter.”

Despite their country's economic success, more and more German retirees are being left behind.

Anne Mailliet and Jessica Saltz report from Berlin on a crisis brewing for Germany's pensioners, where they meet those forced to return to paid work to make ends meet.

Click on the player above to watch the report.

Date created : 2017-09-24

  • GERMANY

    Merkel seeks historic fourth term as polls open in Germany

    Read more

  • Germany

    In Germany’s ‘Little Istanbul’, winning hearts is key to election

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Video: Anti-immigration AfD party appeals to Germany's forgotten

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility