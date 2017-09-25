International News 24/7

 

BNP Paribas subject of full-scale Rwanda probe in France

© CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP | BNP Paribas' general director Jean-Laurent Bonnafe speaks during a press conference in Paris on July 28, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-25

French judicial investigators have opened a full-scale inquiry into allegations of complicity in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, an official at the public prosecutor's office said on Monday.

BNP Paribas bank, accused by non-governmental organisations of complicity over a transfer of $1.3 million to an arms dealer, said the move was expected and not a surprise.

"This in no way constitutes a new development," a BNP spokeswoman said.

The full-scale inquiry follows a preliminary investigation that began earlier this year, when three non-government organisations filed a complaint on the matter.

In France, the opening of a full-scale inquiry does not imply guilt and does not automatically lead to a trial. It does imply that investigators believe the complaint or information gleaned during initial inquiries merits further investigation.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-25

  • RWANDA

    Rwanda’s Kagame wins third presidential term in landslide vote

    Read more

  • RWANDA

    Rwandans set to choose prosperity over human rights in 'formality' presidential poll

    Read more

  • Rwanda

    Three presidential candidates barred from standing against Rwanda's incumbent Kagame

    Read more

