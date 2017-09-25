North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war

North Korea's foreign minister has accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on his country, adding that Pyongyang has "every right" to shoot down US bombers.

"The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country," Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York on Monday.

"Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country," Ri said.

"The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then," Ri said in a direct reference to a Twitter post by Trump on Saturday.

The increasingly heated rhetoric between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is raising fears of a risk of a miscalculation by one side or the other that could have massive repercussions.

China called on Monday for all sides in the North Korea missile crisis to show restraint and not "add oil to the flames."

Ri told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that targeting the US mainland with its rockets was inevitable after "Mr Evil President" Trump called Kim a "rocket man" on a suicide mission.

"Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!" Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.

North Korea, which has pursued its missile and nuclear programmes in defiance of international condemnation and economic sanctions, said it "bitterly condemned the reckless remarks" of Trump. They were an "intolerable insult to the Korean people" and a declaration of war, the North's official news agency said on Monday.

Pyongyang accuses the United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean war, of planning to invade and regularly threatens to destroy it and its Asian allies. The United States and South Korea are technically still at war with North Korea because the 1950s conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

US Treasury yields fell to session lows after Ri's comments on Monday.

‘Deranged’

In an unprecedented direct statement on Friday, Kim described Trump as a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" whom he would tame with fire.

Kim said North Korea would consider the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history" against the United States and that Trump's comments had confirmed his nuclear programme was "the correct path".

Trump threatened in his maiden UN address last Tuesday to "totally destroy" the country of 26 million people if North Korea threatened the United States or its allies.

Asked how concerned China was the war of words between Trump and North Korea could get out of control, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang described the situation as highly complex and sensitive.

It was vitally important everyone strictly, fully and correctly implemented all North Korea related UN resolutions, Lu said, resolutions which call for both tighter sanctions and efforts to resume dialogue.

All sides should "not further irritate each other and add oil to the flames of the tense situation on the peninsula at present", Lu told a daily news briefing.

"We hope all sides do not continue doing things to irritate each other and should instead exercise restraint."

Speaking to British Prime Minister Theresa May by telephone, Chinese President Xi Jinping repeated Beijing's position that the North Korean issue should be resolved peacefully via talks, state media said.

China hopes Britain can play a constructive role in easing the situation and pushing for a resumption in talks, Xi said. May, like some other US allies, has pushed for China to do more on North Korea.

Downing Street said the two leaders agreed there was a particular responsibility for China and Britain, as permanent Security Council members, to help find a diplomatic solution.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear bomb test on Sept. 3. Pyongyang said on Friday it might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

While China has been angered by North Korea's repeated nuclear and missile tests, it has also called for the United States and its allies to help lessen tension by dialling back their military drills.

US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighters flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday in a show of force the Pentagon said indicated the range of military options available to Trump.

In response to a question about the exercises, Chinese spokesman Lu said: "A continued rise in tensions on the peninsula, I believe, is not in the interests of any side."

Wang Jingdong, president of the world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), told reporters during a briefing the bank will "strictly implement UN Security Council decisions related to North Korea and carefully fulfil relevant international responsibility".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said his decision to call a snap election would not distract his government from responding to North Korean threats.

When its founding father Kim il-Sung dies in July 1994, North Korea is an isolated, impoverished and relatively insignificant country on the world stage. His son Kim Jong-il becomes the reclusive state’s “Eternal President”. © KNS, AFP

Kim Jong-il, pictured here in September 1998, spearheads North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, persuaded that it is the only guarantee of his regime’s survival. © AFP

A picture of the Yongbyon-1 nuclear facility, taken in 1992. The site’s reactor is temporarily stopped in 1994 following an international accord aimed at freezing the country’s nuclear programme. © HO, IAEA, AFP

Kim Jong-il hosts US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright for talks in Pyongyang in October 2000. But the negotiations collapse after North Korea demands $1 billion a year in return for halting missile exports. © David Guttenfelder, Pool, AFP

More than a million people gather in Pyongyang on January 11, 2003, to celebrate the country’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. © Xinhua, AFP

North Korea’s very first nuclear test is announced on state TV on October 9, 2006. The jubilant presenter will soon become a familiar face for viewers around the world.

The death of “Dear Leader” Kim Jong-il in December 2011 leads to an outpouring of grief across North Korea. Abroad, Kim’s passing prompts much speculation as to the reclusive state’s future course under his successor. © KNS, KCNA, AFP

The world discovers Kim Jong-il’s baby-faced son and successor, Kim Jong-un. Having studied in Europe, the new Kim seems at first less isolationist than previous Kims. But hopes of a thaw in relations soon give way to disillusion. © AFP

Kim Jong-un is pictured inspecting a military base and observing missile tests on May 22, 2017. His rise to power coincides with a further acceleration of Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, and a brazen dismissal of international condemnation. © AFP

Relations with the US hit a new low after Donald Trump's election. On August 8, 2017, Trump threatens to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if North Korea continues its weapons programme. A month later, Pyongyang carries out a sixth nuclear test. © Jung Yeon-Je, AFP



















(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-25