Colombia: How culture is helping to change a nation

For the past 50 years Colombia was talked about for all the wrong reasons: the FARC, cocaine and kidnappings. But as FRANCE 24 opens its fourth channel, this time in Spanish with headquarters in Bogota, Eve Jackson has been to the capital to discover how the country is healing and moving on to become one of South America’s creative hubs. From music by a former guerrilla fighter to a behind-the-scenes look at one of the top telenovelas, check out FRANCE 24's cultural adventures in Colombia.
