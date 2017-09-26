International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-09-26

'No regrets' on FARC peace deal, says Colombia's Santos

To mark the launch of its Spanish-language channel, based in Bogota, FRANCE 24 spoke to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. In a wide-ranging interview, Santos reflected on the historic peace deal with the FARC rebels and the temporary ceasefire with the ELN rebel group. Despite a fall in his popularity over the FARC peace deal, Santos insisted he has "no regrets". He also touched on relations with Washington, Donald Trump's attitude towards Cuba, and the situation in neighbouring Venezuela.

By Alvaro SIERRA

