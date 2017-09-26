International News 24/7

 

Live: French President Macron presents vision of post-Brexit Europe

Emmanuel Macron is on Tuesday presenting the nation with his vision of Europe.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-26

French President Emmanuel Macron is on Tuesday presenting his vision for Europe post-Brexit. Watch his speech from the Sorbonne University in Paris live by clicking on the player above.

Date created : 2017-09-26

