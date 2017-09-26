International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Chad added to US travel ban list

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Alstom, Siemens boards consider train builder merger

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Macron's EU plans thwarted by German election'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Online reactions to Kurdish referendum

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iraq's Kurds: Will referendum really lead to independence?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Catalonia independence vote: Tensions rise between Barcelona and Madrid

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Catalonia’s regional foreign affairs chief: ‘This referendum is not illegal’

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Lucy Rose live, Ibeyi and Miley Cyrus

Read more

FOCUS

Judicial reforms: Polish government on collision course with EU

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Media

FRANCE 24, now in Spanish!

© Andrea Amaya Porras, journalist at FRANCE 24 Spanish.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-26

FRANCE 24 in Spanish launched live from Bogota, Colombia, on Tuesday, with the Spanish-language news channel’s inaugural broadcast airing at 1pm Paris time (11am GMT).

With an editorial staff based in the Colombian capital, the new channel's team comprises 35 journalists, 10 correspondents and a palette of nationalities (Colombian, Argentinian, Spanish, French and English). FRANCE 24 in Spanish will be headed by Alvaro Sierra.

With a €7.3 million budget for 2018, the channel will air six hours of programming every day split between morning and evening broadcasts, blending 15-minute news bulletins with Spanish-language versions of FRANCE 24's flagship shows.

Bringing a fourth language to FRANCE 24’s stable of television news channels after French, English and Arabic, the new Spanish-language network will broadcast to 6.5 million homes across 10 countries in Latin and South America and aims, according to FRANCE 24 chief Marc Saikali, "to build bridges at a time when others are building walls".

To relive the very first moments of FRANCE 24 in Spanish, click on the player above. FRANCE 24's new Spanish-language website, meanwhile, is available here.

Date created : 2017-09-26

  • FRANCE 24

    FRANCE 24's new Spanish programming aims to 'build bridges'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    FRANCE 24 to launch Spanish channel in 2017

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility