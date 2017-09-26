FRANCE 24, now in Spanish!

FRANCE 24 in Spanish launched live from Bogota, Colombia, on Tuesday, with the Spanish-language news channel’s inaugural broadcast airing at 1pm Paris time (11am GMT).

With an editorial staff based in the Colombian capital, the new channel's team comprises 35 journalists, 10 correspondents and a palette of nationalities (Colombian, Argentinian, Spanish, French and English). FRANCE 24 in Spanish will be headed by Alvaro Sierra.

With a €7.3 million budget for 2018, the channel will air six hours of programming every day split between morning and evening broadcasts, blending 15-minute news bulletins with Spanish-language versions of FRANCE 24's flagship shows.

Bringing a fourth language to FRANCE 24’s stable of television news channels after French, English and Arabic, the new Spanish-language network will broadcast to 6.5 million homes across 10 countries in Latin and South America and aims, according to FRANCE 24 chief Marc Saikali, "to build bridges at a time when others are building walls".

To relive the very first moments of FRANCE 24 in Spanish, click on the player above. FRANCE 24's new Spanish-language website, meanwhile, is available here.

