Bayern Munich sack coach Ancelotti after PSG humbling

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as coach of Bayern Munich in the wake of their Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain, the German club announced on Thursday.

The Italian coach joined last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign but the Germans were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s assistant Willy Sagnol, who joined this season, will be taking over on an interim basis and will be in charge on Sunday against Hertha Berlin, Bayern said.

"The performances of the team since the season start did not correspond to the expectations," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

Bayern, who have won the last five consecutive Bundesliga titles, are currently in third place in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-28