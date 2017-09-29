International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Hugh Hefner: hero or villain?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Too much power? The French presidency according to Emmanuel Macron

Read more

ENCORE!

Comedian Rachid Badouri: Arabic insults, laughter and ululation

Read more

FOCUS

Mob justice on the rise in Indonesia

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Counter-terrorism: Is France heading for a permanent state of emergency?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

United States: When sport becomes a political football

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Burma: Monks with an ultranationalist agenda

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ugandan MPs fight in parliament for second day over presidential age limit

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Unofficial' leader of the sexual revolution: Hugh Hefner passes away

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Special report: ‘I thought we were going to die’ says young Rohingya refugee

© Screengrab

Video by Shona BHATTACHARYYA , Cyril PAYEN , Douglas DUTTON

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-29

More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Burma over the past month. As streams of those fleeing arrive in Bangladesh, refugee camps fill to bursting and aid workers are struggling to cope.

“Aung San Suu Kyi says the military operations in Rakhine state ended on September 5, but the army chief is disobeying her,” says Kala Meah, a fisherman who has just crossed into Bangladesh with his family. “He hasn’t ended anything. He doesn’t want a single living Rohingya in Burma.”

In Cox's Bazar, Shona Bhattacharyya discusses FRANCE 24's special report

On the ground in Bangladesh with the Rohingya families who have left everything behind, FRANCE 24’s Shona Bhattacharyya, Cyril Payen and Douglas Dutton bring you the special report above.

Date created : 2017-09-29

  • BURMA

    UN chief urges Burma to end 'nightmare' for Rohingyas

    Read more

  • BURMA

    Exclusive: 'We are not terrorists,' says Rohingya guerilla commander

    Read more

  • BURMA

    Burma committed to restoring 'peace, stability and rule of law', Suu Kyi says

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility