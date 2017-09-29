Special report: ‘I thought we were going to die’ says young Rohingya refugee

More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Burma over the past month. As streams of those fleeing arrive in Bangladesh, refugee camps fill to bursting and aid workers are struggling to cope.

“Aung San Suu Kyi says the military operations in Rakhine state ended on September 5, but the army chief is disobeying her,” says Kala Meah, a fisherman who has just crossed into Bangladesh with his family. “He hasn’t ended anything. He doesn’t want a single living Rohingya in Burma.”

In Cox's Bazar, Shona Bhattacharyya discusses FRANCE 24's special report

On the ground in Bangladesh with the Rohingya families who have left everything behind, FRANCE 24’s Shona Bhattacharyya, Cyril Payen and Douglas Dutton bring you the special report above.

