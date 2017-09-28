International News 24/7

 

Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Video: Indian city of Pondicherry proud of its French touch

Our reporters returned to the Indian city of Pondicherry, in the Gulf of Bengal, a former trading post of the French East India Company. Fifty-five years after it was handed back to India, French influence is waning in this former colonial enclave. But residents are keen to maintain the unique character of this little piece of France.

With its elegant buildings and rich gardens, the southern city of Pondicherry is known as the Indian Côte d'Azur, or the Riviera of the East, where French style and vision live on. The French link with the area began back in 1673 when the French East India Company set up a major trading post there. The city was later invaded alternately by the Dutch and the British, but always ended up back in French control. Amid the great wave of decolonisation, Pondicherry was finally handed back to India in 1962.

Today, the official name of the city is Puducherry. But the legacy of French colonisation lives on – in its architecture, its language and its cooking. Even now, some residents seek to renew closer ties with France, far more than just traditional tourism. Sreya Banerjee and Camille Le Pomellec report.

By Sreya BANERJEE , Camille LE POMELLEC

Archives

2017-09-15 Asia-pacific

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Straddling the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Aral Sea was once the fourth-largest saline lake in the world, an inland sea of 66,000 square kilometres. But in...

Read more

2017-09-01 Nigeria

Shadow of Nigeria’s Biafra war still looms large, 50 years on

On May 30, 1967, General Emeka Ojukwu declared Nigeria’s southeastern Biafra region an independent state, sparking what would become a bloody civil war that claimed more than one...

Read more

2017-07-07 Americas

From Rust Belt to Tech Belt: US city of Youngstown set on reinventing itself

The US city of Youngstown, in the state of Ohio, once symbolised the glory days of the "Steel Belt", an industrial area in the northeast. For decades, the US steel industry put...

Read more

2017-06-23 Africa

Senegal’s Casamance hopes for new era of peace

"Neither war nor peace." That’s how residents of Casamance, a region in southern Senegal, describe the conflict that long blighted their fertile land. With the lull in violence...

Read more

