Sports

Football fans hurt as barrier collapses in French league game

© François Lo Presti, AFP | Police officers and stadium staff help LOSC's supporters following the fall of their tribune during the French L1 football match between Amiens and Lille LOSC, September 30, 2017, at Licorne stadium in Amiens.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-30

Three people were seriously injured when safety barriers collapsed at a French Ligue 1 game between Amiens and Lille on Saturday, leading to the match being abandoned, the match delegate said.

"In light of the events, and given the fact that about 20 were injured, three of them seriously, it has been decided that the game would not resume," Noel Mannino said.

Barriers in the visitors' stands at the Amiens ground had collapsed, he said.

Lille had opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

"After a Lille goal, the Lille fans celebrated and huddled against a barrier that collapsed. Eighteen are injured, three of them seriously," a source close to local authorities told Reuters.

Lille players and coach Marcelo Bielsa returned to the pitch to salute the supporters still in the stands.

In 1992, 18 people were killed when a stand collapsed at the Armand Cesari Stadium before a French Cup game between hosts Bastia and Olympique de Marseille.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-30

