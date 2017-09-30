International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Puerto Rico: a disastrous response?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Independence referendums in Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, Macron's proposals for EU

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Facing up to the challenges of autism

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Shy about retiring: Swiss voters reject plans to boost pension funds

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Cameroon accused of illegally deporting 100,000 Nigerian refugees

Read more

#TECH 24

Preserving net neutrality

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Indian city of Pondicherry proud of its French touch

Read more

FOCUS

How young people are spearheading the Catalan independence movement

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week - Summer 2018 Ready-to-Wear: An ode to life, love and Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iran bans fuel trade to Kurdistan after independence referendum 'yes' vote

© Safin Hamed, AFP | Kurds release doves during a demonstration at Erbil airport after Iraq's government halted foreign flights on September 29, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-30

International pressure mounted on Iraqi Kurdistan Saturday after its controversial independence "yes" vote, with neighbouring Iran announcing joint border drills with Iraq and banning fuel trade with the autonomous region.

A day after a cut in foreign air links with the region, Iran's state broadcaster said all transport companies and drivers have been ordered to stop carrying fuel products between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan "until further notice".

Diesel is one of Iran's main exports to the Kurdish region, mainly for power plants and vehicles, while the Kurds almost exclusively rely on crude and fuel oil exports to raise revenues for their oil-rich region.

Iraqi Kurds overwhelmingly voted for independence in Monday's non-binding referendum, which has sent regional tensions soaring.

Tehran, which strongly opposes independence for the Iraqi Kurds, fearing it will provoke separatists among its own Kurdish population, also announced a joint military exercise with Iraq in response to the referendum.

"A joint military exercise between Iran's armed forces and units from the Iraqi army will be held in the coming days along the shared border," Iranian armed forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri told reporters in Tehran.

The drills will take place at several crossings on Iran's border with Iraqi Kurdistan, he said, speaking after a high-level meeting of Iranian commanders.

He said "necessary decisions were taken to provide security at the borders and welcome Iraq's central government forces to take position at border crossings".

Turkish measures

Tehran has accepted a request by Baghdad for an Iraqi army presence at frontier crossings.

After the ban on international flights to and from Iraqi Kurdistan was enforced on Friday, the Kurdish region in the north is dependent on its border posts for trade and contact with the outside world that bypasses the rest of Iraq.

Northern neighbour Turkey also strongly opposed the vote.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday in a televised speech that Ankara had been saddened to see some Iraqi Kurds celebrating the independence referendum with Israeli flags.

"This shows one thing, that this administration (in northern Iraq) has a history with (Israel's intelligence agency) Mossad, they are hand-in-hand together," Erdogan said.

Fearing like Iran that it would inflame the separatist aspirations of its own Kurdish population, Ankara has threatened measures including blocking lifeline oil exports from the region via Turkey.

Washington, another critic, said it did not recognise the "unilateral" referendum and urged dialogue and a rejection of the use of force.

"The vote and the results lack legitimacy and we continue to support a united, federal, democratic and prosperous Iraq," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday.

Baghdad ordered the halt to all foreign flights to and from the Kurdish region from 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) Friday.

Foreigners scrambled to leave regional capital Erbil and second largest city Sulaimaniyah before the ban took effect.

Arriz Abdallah, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan faction in the Iraqi Kurdish parliament, told AFP that "ordinary people will pay the price" of the "violent reactions" from Baghdad and neighbouring states.

Key gateway

Iraqi Kurdish transport minister Mawlud Bawa Murad has said the flight ban would "negatively impact all international businesses in the Kurdistan region, in addition to all civilians, from all nations".

It would "negatively impact our daily life," he said.

Erbil airport director Talar Faiq Salih has said humanitarian, military and diplomatic flights were excluded from the ban, as well as domestic flights.

Erbil is a key gateway for humanitarian aid workers helping Iraqis affected by the battle against the Islamic State group (IS).

Washington had said it would be willing to facilitate talks between the Iraqi Kurdish authorities and Baghdad to calm escalating tensions over the 92-percent "yes" vote.

The Kurds, whose borders with Turkey, Iran and Syria remain open, have condemned the flight suspension as "collective punishment".

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said it was not "punishment" but a legal measure that would be reversed if the transport authority was transferred to Baghdad in line with Iraq's constitution.

On Thursday, the spokesman for the international coalition fighting IS in Iraq and neighbouring Syria said the referendum had taken focus away from the war against the jihadists.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited Abadi to visit Paris on October 5 to discuss the referendum.

"Faced with the priority of fighting Daesh and the stabilisation of Iraq, Iraqis must remain united," the French presidency said in a statement, using another name for IS.

Iraqi security forces meanwhile have assaulted the northern town of Hawija, one of the last IS bastions in the country along with a stretch of the Euphrates Valley near the border with Syria.

Kurdish forces have been key allies in US-backed offensives against IS in both Syria and Iraq.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-30

  • IRAQ

    Iraqi govt enforces international flight ban in Kurdistan region

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron and Iraqi PM Abadi disagree on purpose of Paris visit

    Read more

  • IRAQ - KURDISTAN

    92% of Iraqi Kurds back independence from Baghdad, election commission says

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility