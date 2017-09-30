International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Puerto Rico: a disastrous response?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Independence referendums in Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, Macron's proposals for EU

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Facing up to the challenges of autism

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Shy about retiring: Swiss voters reject plans to boost pension funds

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Cameroon accused of illegally deporting 100,000 Nigerian refugees

Read more

#TECH 24

Preserving net neutrality

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Indian city of Pondicherry proud of its French touch

Read more

FOCUS

How young people are spearheading the Catalan independence movement

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week - Summer 2018 Ready-to-Wear: An ode to life, love and Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

Paris’ Arab World Institute celebrates its 30th anniversary

© PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP | This photo taken on September 25, 2017 at the Arab World Institute in Paris shows a bottle originating from Syria with monastic scenes during a press presentation of the exposition "Oriental Christians: 2000 Years of History."

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-30

Paris’ renowned Arab World Institute is celebrating 30 years since its creation by opening its doors for free on Saturday and Sunday.

Set up in 1987 as one of President François Mitterand’s “grands projets” (modern monuments in the French capital), the museum aims to provide visitors with a better understanding of Arab art, culture and civilisation.

Jack Lang, president of the Institute and France’s former culture minister, told FRANCE 24 that he sees the museum as “a link of friendship and peace between France and the Arab world and Europe.”

“Of course, we shouldn’t ignore that certain regions of the Arab world are prey to violence and war,” he continued. “But at the same time, we mustn’t forget that in other parts of the Arab world, society is evolving. The youth is innovating, and our message is to shed a light on all these positive aspects that can give hope for peace.”

 

Date created : 2017-09-30

  • CULTURE

    Paris show celebrates 2,000 years of Christianity in the Middle East

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    'Nude Mona Lisa' may have been drawn by Leonardo da Vinci

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    French-Lebanese director accused of 'normalising' relations with Israel through art

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility