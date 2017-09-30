Paris’ Arab World Institute celebrates its 30th anniversary

Paris’ renowned Arab World Institute is celebrating 30 years since its creation by opening its doors for free on Saturday and Sunday.

Set up in 1987 as one of President François Mitterand’s “grands projets” (modern monuments in the French capital), the museum aims to provide visitors with a better understanding of Arab art, culture and civilisation.

Jack Lang, president of the Institute and France’s former culture minister, told FRANCE 24 that he sees the museum as “a link of friendship and peace between France and the Arab world and Europe.”

“Of course, we shouldn’t ignore that certain regions of the Arab world are prey to violence and war,” he continued. “But at the same time, we mustn’t forget that in other parts of the Arab world, society is evolving. The youth is innovating, and our message is to shed a light on all these positive aspects that can give hope for peace.”

Date created : 2017-09-30