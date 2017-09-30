International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Puerto Rico: a disastrous response?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Independence referendums in Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, Macron's proposals for EU

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Facing up to the challenges of autism

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Shy about retiring: Swiss voters reject plans to boost pension funds

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Cameroon accused of illegally deporting 100,000 Nigerian refugees

Read more

#TECH 24

Preserving net neutrality

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Indian city of Pondicherry proud of its French touch

Read more

FOCUS

How young people are spearheading the Catalan independence movement

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week - Summer 2018 Ready-to-Wear: An ode to life, love and Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Spain seals off 1,300 schools earmarked as Catalan polling stations

© Josep Lago, AFP | Children play basketball in a school playground in Barcelona's Gracia neighbourhood, as parents watch the game on September 30, 2017. Supporters of the referendum have occupied would-be polling stations to ensure the vote goes ahead.

Video by Christopher MOORE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-30

Spain's government said on Saturday police had sealed off 1,300 of 2,315 schools in Catalonia which had been designated as polling stations for a banned independence referendum.

An official government source said 163 schools, which have been earmarked as voting centres, have been occupied by families.

People supporting the referendum have camped out overnight in schools in an effort to prevent an order by the head of the Catalan regional police to evacuate and close polling stations by 6 a.m. on Sunday, before the voting is due to open at 9 a.m.

Parents supporting the referendum organised to camp out throughout the weekend at schools that are among the 2,315 designated voting facilities to keep police from shutting them down.

Quim Roy, a father of two daughters, said officers told the few dozen parents and children at the Congres-Indians primary school in Barcelona on Saturday morning not to display any propaganda in favour of the vote and that they had to vacate the premises by 6.00 a.m. on Sunday.

Yoga sessions, games, film screenings and picnics have been planned at the schools during the day. But Roy said parents have decided to send their children home on Saturday night. He hopes at least a few dozen parents will hold a vigil to keep the school occupied.

"We decided in a meeting that we would send the kids home. Calling them human shields is a huge lie, but I made my decision because there is fear. Who knows what will happen if the Guardia Civil comes," Roy said, referring to the Spanish national police force.

The Catalan police force has been instructed to empty the buildings by early Sunday, a government source said on Saturday without giving details on how this would be carried out. The police have been directed to refrain from using violence to remove parents and students.

"The only thing that is clear to me is that I won't use violence," Roy said. "If they tell me I can't be in a public school to exercise my democratic rights, they will have to take me out of here. I won't resist, but they will have to carry me out."

How the 17,000 regional officers respond to their mandate and whether they can clear all the polling places could be key to the success or failure of the referendum.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-09-30

  • CATALONIA

    Catalan leader ready for vote that Madrid says won't happen

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Catalan separatists call for peaceful defiance on referendum day

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Anti-independence Catalans keep mum before referendum

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility