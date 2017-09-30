Spain seals off 1,300 schools earmarked as Catalan polling stations

Spain's government said on Saturday police had sealed off 1,300 of 2,315 schools in Catalonia which had been designated as polling stations for a banned independence referendum.

An official government source said 163 schools, which have been earmarked as voting centres, have been occupied by families.

People supporting the referendum have camped out overnight in schools in an effort to prevent an order by the head of the Catalan regional police to evacuate and close polling stations by 6 a.m. on Sunday, before the voting is due to open at 9 a.m.

Parents supporting the referendum organised to camp out throughout the weekend at schools that are among the 2,315 designated voting facilities to keep police from shutting them down.

Quim Roy, a father of two daughters, said officers told the few dozen parents and children at the Congres-Indians primary school in Barcelona on Saturday morning not to display any propaganda in favour of the vote and that they had to vacate the premises by 6.00 a.m. on Sunday.

Yoga sessions, games, film screenings and picnics have been planned at the schools during the day. But Roy said parents have decided to send their children home on Saturday night. He hopes at least a few dozen parents will hold a vigil to keep the school occupied.

"We decided in a meeting that we would send the kids home. Calling them human shields is a huge lie, but I made my decision because there is fear. Who knows what will happen if the Guardia Civil comes," Roy said, referring to the Spanish national police force.

The Catalan police force has been instructed to empty the buildings by early Sunday, a government source said on Saturday without giving details on how this would be carried out. The police have been directed to refrain from using violence to remove parents and students.

"The only thing that is clear to me is that I won't use violence," Roy said. "If they tell me I can't be in a public school to exercise my democratic rights, they will have to take me out of here. I won't resist, but they will have to carry me out."

How the 17,000 regional officers respond to their mandate and whether they can clear all the polling places could be key to the success or failure of the referendum.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

