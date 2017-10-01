International News 24/7

 

France

Man shot dead in Marseille after knifing two people at train station

© Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP | File photo taken on December 10, 2007 of Saint-Charles train station in Marseille.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-01

The French army shot dead a man on Sunday after he killed two people with a knife at Marseille's main train station in southern France, a police source said.

French police earlier said they had cordoned off the area and an operation was underway.

The police have warned people to avoid Marseille's main train station, the Saint Charles station, amid reports of a knife attack. The train station has been evacuated.

France's interior minister said on Twitter he was heading to Marseille following the attack.

No other details were immediately available.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-10-01

