Live blog: Clashes erupt in Barcelona during Catalan referendum vote

Spanish riot police fired rubber bullets and forced their way into polling stations in Catalonia on Sunday as thousands flooded the streets to vote in an independence referendum deemed illegal. Follow events as they unfold on FRANCE 24's live blog.
At least 38 people and eleven police have been injured in clashes on Sunday as officers tried to block voting in a banned independence referendum, Spain's interior ministry said.
Spanish riot police smashed their way into polling stations and fired rubber bullets at voters outside a Barcelona polling station.
Spain's central government demanded Sunday that Catalonia's president Carles Puigdemont call off the independence referendum, dismissing the vote as a "farce".
Barcelona's mayor has called for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to step down in the wake of the violent police response.
More than 5.3 million people have been called upon to have their say on independence from Spain in the wealthy northeastern region which has its own distinct language and culture.
