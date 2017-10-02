Americans Hall, Rosbash and Young win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on biological clocks

The 2017 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to the American trio of Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young for their discoveries of the molecular mechanisms controlling our biological clocks.

"Their discoveries explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronized with the Earth's revolutions," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement on Monday in awarding the prize of 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) to the three scientists.

Robash is on the faculty at Brandeis University, Young at Rockefeller University and Hall is at the University of Maine.

Known as circadian rhythms, biological clocks adapt one's physiology to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young. pic.twitter.com/lbwrastcDN The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2017

The prize for physiology or medicine is the first Nobel Prize awarded each year in accordance with the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.

Nobel awards week continues on Tuesday with the announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prize for physics.

