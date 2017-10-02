International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

"Spain's day of shame"

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

How Ghana's cheeky monkeys are helping to boost eco-tourism

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

A closer look at the Catalan economy

Read more

THE DEBATE

Defying Madrid: Catalonia's independence referendum

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Puerto Rico: A disastrous response?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Independence referendums in Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, Macron's proposals for EU

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Facing up to the challenges of autism

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Shy about retiring: Swiss voters reject plans to boost pension funds

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Cameroon accused of illegally deporting 100,000 Nigerian refugees

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Brother of Toulouse gunman goes on trial for helping plan attacks

© Remy Gabalda, AFP | The Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse in southwestern France after jihadist Mohamed Merah killed three children and a teacher on March 19, 2012.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-02

Mohamed Merah killed seven people, including three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school, in a spate of shootings in 2012 before being gunned down by police. His brother goes on trial Monday in Paris, accused of helping him plan the attacks.

Mohamed Merah, 23, went on a nine-day shooting spree in southern France in 2012, killing three French soldiers before gunning down a teacher and three children at a Jewish school. They were the first Islamist attacks on French soil since 1995 and were later claimed by a group affiliated with al Qaeda.

Judges now want to determine the role played by his brother Abdelkader Merah, 35, who stands accused of helping "prepare" the attack, specifically by stealing the scooter used in the three separate shootings.

He will appear alongside 34-year-old Fettah Malki, who is accused of giving Mohamed Merah a bulletproof jacket, an Uzi submachine gun and the ammunition he used on his victims.

Neither man denies giving Merah the items, but both have claimed they were unaware of his intentions. Abdelkader faces a possible life sentence while Malki could get 20 years in prison.

After the murders, Abdelkader Merah said he was "proud" of his brother and that "every Muslim would like to give his life to kill his enemy".

"Abdelkader Merah expressed the sympathy he felt with his brother's acts. He is not a scapegoat," said Simon Cohen, a lawyer representing 160 civil parties in the trial, including the school.

"If Mohamed Merah has blood on his hands, Abdelkader has blood on his soul."

Under surveillance

The country has been under a state of emergency since the coordinated shootings of November 2015, including the massacre at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. France has deployed soldiers to guard key sites, including synagogues and Jewish schools.

A spate of attacks has continued since then, most recently on Sunday when a man killed two women at the main train station in Marseille in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Mohamed Merah was killed in a March 2012 police raid on his apartment in Toulouse after a 32-hour siege broadcast by media outlets around the world.

Investigators later discovered a GoPro camera and SD memory cards used to film his killings. Prosecutors are hoping judges will allow the footage to be shown during the trial.

"This trial will also be a chance to discuss the failures of government agencies, notably in surveilling Merah because he was already known" to police, said Olivier Morice, a lawyer for the family of one of the dead soldiers.

Merah had been questioned by French intelligence services over his trips to Syria, Egypt and Pakistan, although he claimed he was simply a tourist. But in the tribal regions of Pakistan, he managed to establish contact with a group linked to al Qaeda.

For this reason, Abdelkader Merah's lawyer Éric Dupond-Moretti is hoping to call France's former domestic intelligence chief Bernard Squarcini to testify.

Abdelkader – nicknamed "Bin Laden" in his neighbourhood – was also known to intelligence services for his ties to radical Islamists in Toulouse.

Prosecutors claim he shared his brother's ideology, and the two men were repeatedly in contact in the days before the 2012 killings.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-02

  • FRANCE

    Toulouse gunman Merah was ‘raised to hate Jews’

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Looking for Merah: the word from the Toulouse suburbs

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    ‘French jihadist’ fears remain two years on from Merah

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility