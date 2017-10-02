More than 20 killed after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip, sheriff says

More than 20 people are dead and more than 100 people were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, a Las Vegas sheriff said.

"We have in excess of 100-plus injured and [in] excess of 20-plus that have died at this point," Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told an early morning press conference.

The suspect was a local man who acted alone, Lombardo said. Officers confronted the shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and he was killed.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but we are comfortable that the primary aggressor in this event is ... has expired or passed away, and is no longer a threat."

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 country music Harvest Festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the bullets raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel and casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted or suspended due to the shooting.

