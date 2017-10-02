Live: At least 50 killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, local police said Monday.
At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
The shooter rained gunfire down on the Las Vegas Strip for several minutes from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino before he was confronted and shot dead by police.
The suspect, who police said was acting alone, has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.
Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 and some of the flights destined for McCarran International Airport were diverted or suspended due to the shooting.
Police have emphasised that the current death toll is preliminary. If confirmed, it would make the Las Vegas attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, surpassing the massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club last year.
