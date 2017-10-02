International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EUROPE NOW

Austria: Far-right knocks on the doors of power (part 2)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Germany: Far-right knocks on the doors of power (part 1)

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Rebuilding the Democratic Party in the Trump era

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Spain's day of shame'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

How Ghana's cheeky monkeys are helping to boost eco-tourism

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

A closer look at the Catalan economy

Read more

THE DEBATE

Defying Madrid: Catalonia's independence referendum

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Puerto Rico: A disastrous response?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Independence referendums in Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, Macron's proposals for EU

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Live: At least 50 killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

© Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP | A gunman opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing at least 50 people.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-02

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, local police said Monday.

  • At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
  • The shooter rained gunfire down on the Las Vegas Strip for several minutes from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino before he was confronted and shot dead by police.
  • The suspect, who police said was acting alone, has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.
  • Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 and some of the flights destined for McCarran International Airport were diverted or suspended due to the shooting.
  • Police have emphasised that the current death toll is preliminary. If confirmed, it would make the Las Vegas attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, surpassing the massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club last year.

Las Vegas shootings

Date created : 2017-10-02

  • USA

    At least 50 killed after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip, sheriff says

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility