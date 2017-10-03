International News 24/7

 

France

Macron returns to Whirlpool factory, site of campaign battle over jobs

© PHILIPPE WOJAZER/POOL/AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron (R) talks with La France Insoumise (LFI) leftist party's MP Francois Ruffin during a visit to the Whirlpool factory in Amiens, northern France, on October 3, 2017.

Video by Pierre DELRIEU

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-03

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited an ailing Whirlpool dryer factory in northern France that was a symbol of the battle for jobs during the presidential campaign.

The factory in Amiens was taken over in September by a local industry group that promised to maintain most of the jobs.

Macron on Tuesday welcomed the "good news" and met with employees in a relaxed atmosphere.

He told reporters: "We must make the French territory more attractive" to investors.

>> Macron takes on Le Pen at Whirlpool tumble dryer plant, wins spin cycle

During the presidential campaign, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen upstaged Macron at the factory, which was threatened with closure.

Le Pen's surprise appearance prompted Macron to meet with angry workers. He was booed when he first arrived, but stood his ground, patiently debating about how to stop French jobs from moving abroad.

>> French presidential campaign escalates with duelling Whirlpool factory visits

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-03

