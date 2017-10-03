International News 24/7

 

Europe

US trio Barish, Thorne and Weiss win Nobel Prize in physics for work on gravitational waves

Latest update : 2017-10-03

Scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physics for decisive contributions in the observation of gravitational waves, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

"This is something completely new and different, opening up unseen worlds," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.

"A wealth of discoveries awaits those who succeed in capturing the waves and interpreting their message."

Physics is the second of this year's crop of Nobel Prizes and comes after Americans Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine on Monday.

