Trump in Las Vegas - What response to the worst mass shooting in US history?

Film show: 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Happy End', 'Victoria and Abdul'

How Benin's morgues are causing a public health crisis

The King's Speech and Was the Vegas Shooter a Terrorist?

'J'assume': French PM Edouard Philippe owns it

All Yahoo! accounts affected by 2013 hack

Catalonia strikes back over police brutality

Catalonia: What's the next move?

Will France's tough new counter-terrorism law erode civil liberties?

Europe

Catalonian leader says Spanish king 'ignored millions of Catalans'

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-04

Catalonia's regional president accused Spain's King Felipe VI on Wednesday of "deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans" by urging the region to end its bid for independence.

"The king has adopted the (national) government's position and policies which have been disastrous with regard to Catalonia. He is deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans," Carles Puigdemont said in a televised address.

Date created : 2017-10-04

