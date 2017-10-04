Catalonian leader says Spanish king 'ignored millions of Catalans'

Catalonia's regional president accused Spain's King Felipe VI on Wednesday of "deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans" by urging the region to end its bid for independence.
"The king has adopted the (national) government's position and policies which have been disastrous with regard to Catalonia. He is deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans," Carles Puigdemont said in a televised address.
