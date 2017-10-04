Nobel Prize for chemistry rewards breakthroughs in study of biomolecules

Scientists Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing cryo-electron microscopy which simplifies and improves the imaging of biomolecules, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.
"This method has moved biochemistry into a new era," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.
"Researchers can now freeze biomolecules mid-movement and visualise processes they have never previously seen, which is decisive for both the basic understanding of life's chemistry and for the development of pharmaceuticals."
Cryo-EM makes it possible to portray biomolecules after freezing them very fast (vitrification method) so its natural shape is preserved. pic.twitter.com/SXgeAVUk24
