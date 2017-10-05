British writer Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize for literature

British author Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his novel "The Remains of the Day", won the Nobel Prize for literature on Thursday, the Swedish Academy said.

Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world", the Academy wrote.

Born in Japan, Ishiguro now lives in Britain and writes in English.

Kazuo Ishiguroâ€™s most renowned novel, â€The Remains of the Dayâ€ (1989), was turned into film with Anthony Hopkins. https://t.co/nW3g3BNfkV The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

The award marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after the 2016 prize went to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

