'The refugee crisis was for Europe what 9/11 was for the United States'

Gun violence in the US: 'We need to get somewhere other than here'

'Monsanto accused of influencing research on safety of glyphosate'

Ratings agencies wary of Catalan tensions

Catalonia: What's the next move?

'The door is open for dialogue with Madrid,' says Carles Puigdemont

Trump in Las Vegas: What response to the worst mass shooting in US history?

Film show: 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Happy End', 'Victoria and Abdul'

How Benin's morgues are causing a public health crisis

Culture

British writer Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize for literature

© Matt Carr, AFP | Kazuo Ishiguro poses for a protrait during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2010.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-05

British author Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his novel "The Remains of the Day", won the Nobel Prize for literature on Thursday, the Swedish Academy said.

Ishiguro, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world", the Academy wrote.

Born in Japan, Ishiguro now lives in Britain and writes in English.

The award marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after the 2016 prize went to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

