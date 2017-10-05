International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Nobel committee salutes 'emotional force' of Kazuo Ishiguro's writing

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

What's the future of money?

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Do French women really not get fat?

Read more

FOCUS

Philippines: Battle to retake Marawi from IS group leaves a ghost town

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: Las Vegas shooting prompts debate on gun laws

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Jordan: How 3D printing is cutting the cost of prosthetics

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'The refugee crisis was for Europe what 9/11 was for the United States'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Gun violence in the US: 'We need to get somewhere other than here'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Monsanto accused of influencing research on safety of glyphosate'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-10-05

Do French women really not get fat?

Famous for being a leader in the fashion world, France is also trying to lead the way in combatting one of the industry's darker sides: unrealistic body images that can lead to eating disorders. As it is, there’s a lot of pressure to be thin in France and a certain amount of "fat shaming", especially in the workplace. But do French women really not get fat?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-09-28 counter-terrorism

Counter-terrorism: Is France heading for a permanent state of emergency?

When he was running for president, Emmanuel Macron vowed to remove France from its nearly two-year state of emergency. The government has put forward an alternative...

Read more

2017-09-21 French politics

Is the French Senate a retirement club for old politicians?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS: France is gearing up for yet another election on Sunday, September 24, this time to renew just about half of the Senate’s 348 red velvet seats. The French...

Read more

2017-09-07 labour law

French labour code: Mind-numbing or sacred?

Revered by some and reviled by others, the French labour code is fundamental to understanding working life in France. The over 3,300-page red book regulates many things,...

Read more

2017-08-31 France

C'est la rentrée! France's back-to-school renaissance

This week we explore "la rentrée", the renaissance that takes place after France's summer shutdown. Children return to school, politicians scheme about the year to come and...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility