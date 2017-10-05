International News 24/7

 

Nobel committee salutes 'emotional force' of Kazuo Ishiguro's writing

PEOPLE & PROFIT

What's the future of money?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Do French women really not get fat?

FOCUS

Philippines: Battle to retake Marawi from IS group leaves a ghost town

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: Las Vegas shooting prompts debate on gun laws

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Jordan: How 3D printing is cutting the cost of prosthetics

THE INTERVIEW

'The refugee crisis was for Europe what 9/11 was for the United States'

IN THE PAPERS

Gun violence in the US: 'We need to get somewhere other than here'

IN THE PAPERS

'Monsanto accused of influencing research on safety of glyphosate'

Culture

France 24's web documentary "If I Ever Come Back" wins audience awards at the Swiss Web Festival

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-05

France 24's Stephanie Trouillard has been awarded the Audience Award at the Swiss Web Festival for her work chronicling the last days of a French Jewish girl who died in the Holocaust.

In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old cupboard at a high school in Paris. Forgotten for years, the letters were written by a former pupil, Louise Pikovsky, to her beloved school teacher during World War Two.

The last note dates to the day Louise and her family were arrested at their home. Father, mother and all four children were imprisoned in the Drancy internment camp near Paris before being deported to Auschwitz. The Pikovskys never came back.

When France 24 journalist Stephanie Trouillard found out about the letters, she decided to help Khalida Hatchy, a teacher and librarian at the school, explore Louise’s story. Starting with the young pupil’s writings and photographs, they were able to track down witnesses, cousins and former classmates from her time at the lycée Jean de La Fontaine. Through months of research, they pieced together fragments of her life, and shed light on the circumstances of the family’s disappearance.

This web documentary recounts their historical investigation, which eventually led the two researchers to Jerusalem. More than seventy years after Louise’s untimely death, it finally gives a voice to a talented young girl who was unable to fulfil the bright future she deserved.

To see the web documentary, click here.

Date created : 2017-10-05

