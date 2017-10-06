International News 24/7

 

Culture

Anti-nuclear weapons campaign ICAN wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

© Britta Pedersen, AFP | ICAN activists wear masks of US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jon-un while posing with a mock missile in front of the embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Berlin, on September 13, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-06

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict is greater than for a long time.

ICAN describes itself as a coalition of grassroots non-government groups in more than 100 nations. It began in Australia and was officially launched in Vienna in 2007.

"We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time," said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

In July, 122 nations adopted a UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but nuclear-armed states including the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France stayed out of the talks.

Friday's award seeks to bolster the case of disarmament amid nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea, and uncertainty over the fate of a 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has called the Iran agreement the "worst deal ever negotiated" and a senior administration official said on Thursday that Trump is expected to announce soon that he will “decertify” the landmark pact.

The Nobel Prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

Last year's laureate in the peace category was Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his efforts to end a decades-long conflict with the FARC guerrilla.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-06

