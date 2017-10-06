International News 24/7

 

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-06

French band Phoenix on their new album 'Ti Amo'

Eve Jackson sat down with one of France's biggest musical exports, Phoenix. The quartet from the Paris suburb of Versailles rose to international fame at the turn of the century. They've conquered the world with their hits "Lisztomania", "1901" and "If I Ever Feel Better". Their sixth album "Ti Amo", meaning "I Love You" in Italian, is out now. Despite being a joyful album, it was created around the time of the Paris attacks in November 2015. The band explain how the album came about.

By Eve JACKSON

