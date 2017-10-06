International News 24/7

 

The beauty of Lake Geneva, from the mountains to the shore

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-06

Video: How Puerto Ricans are coping in aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria left a trail of devastation on Puerto Rico when it made landfall more than two weeks ago. Much of the US territory remains without electricity or running water. The extent of the destruction - coupled with accusations that Washington wasn't doing enough to help - prompted US President Donald Trump to visit the island, where he promised much-needed financial and material aid. Our correspondent went to some of the hardest-hit areas to find out how locals are coping.

A programme prepared by Florence Viala and Jessica Sestili

By Gallagher FENWICK

Our guests

Audrey CELESTINE

Senior politics lecturer, Lille University

Archives

2017-10-05 Asia-pacific

Philippines: Battle to retake Marawi from IS group leaves a ghost town

For the past four months, fighting has been raging in Marawi, a city on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines. It's the longest and deadliest battle to date against...

Read more

2017-10-04 Africa

How Benin's morgues are causing a public health crisis

In this edition we head to the West African country of Benin. Many poverty-stricken families there, already indebted by hospital fees and unable to pay burial costs, are forced...

Read more

2017-10-03 Asia-pacific

Indian authorities accused of rewriting history textbooks

Since the election of Narendra Modi as Indian prime minister three years ago, Hindu far-right groups have increased their influence. In recent months, the ruling BJP party has...

Read more

2017-10-02 children

New approaches to treating autism in France

Around one out of every 100 children in France is affected by some form of autism. That adds up to some 650,000 people in total. But only about 20 percent of autistic children in...

Read more

See all the archives

