Video: How Puerto Ricans are coping in aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria left a trail of devastation on Puerto Rico when it made landfall more than two weeks ago. Much of the US territory remains without electricity or running water. The extent of the destruction - coupled with accusations that Washington wasn't doing enough to help - prompted US President Donald Trump to visit the island, where he promised much-needed financial and material aid. Our correspondent went to some of the hardest-hit areas to find out how locals are coping.
A programme prepared by Florence Viala and Jessica Sestili
