International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

DOWN TO EARTH

Is a bioterrorist attack possible?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The beauty of Lake Geneva, from the mountains to the shore

Read more

#TECH 24

Blade Runner 2049: How accurate will its vision of the future be?

Read more

FASHION

Humour and a touch of genius at Paris Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

Diversity means business: Boosting the number of African women entrepreneurs

Read more

FOCUS

Video: How Puerto Ricans are coping in aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Read more

ENCORE!

French band Phoenix on their new album 'Ti Amo'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Turkish FM: 'Barzani is risking the future of the Kurds in Iraq'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Eyes on the road? New cars could drive to distraction

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France hands 'Mama Jihad' the maximum sentence for role in terrorist conspiracy

© Albaraka News, AFP | An image from the jihadist Twitter account Al-Baraka news on June 11, 2014, allegedly shows militants of the jihadist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waving the Islamic Jihad flag near the the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-06

A French woman who travelled three times to Syria in support of her jihadist son was given a 10-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of being part of a terrorist conspiracy.

Christine Rivière, 51, was sentenced for her "unfailing commitment" to jihad and for helping a number of young women travel to Syria as part of her attempts to find a bride for her son.

It was the maximum sentence possible.

Rivière's son Vilus travelled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group.

Rivière, who has been nicknamed "Mama Jihad" in the French press, visited him three times in 2013 and 2014.

She told the court she feared he would not return home. She was arrested in July 2014, as she was preparing a fourth visit.

Vilus was arrested a year later in Turkey, from where he was extradited to France.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-06

  • FRANCE

    French court sentences mother of jihadist for financing terrorism

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Mother of jihadist faces trial in Paris for 'financing terrorism'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French jihadist back from Syria sentenced to 10 years in jail

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility