France hands 'Mama Jihad' the maximum sentence for role in terrorist conspiracy

A French woman who travelled three times to Syria in support of her jihadist son was given a 10-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of being part of a terrorist conspiracy.

Christine Rivière, 51, was sentenced for her "unfailing commitment" to jihad and for helping a number of young women travel to Syria as part of her attempts to find a bride for her son.

It was the maximum sentence possible.

Rivière's son Vilus travelled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group.

Rivière, who has been nicknamed "Mama Jihad" in the French press, visited him three times in 2013 and 2014.

She told the court she feared he would not return home. She was arrested in July 2014, as she was preparing a fourth visit.

Vilus was arrested a year later in Turkey, from where he was extradited to France.

Date created : 2017-10-06