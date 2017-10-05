International News 24/7

 

French band Phoenix on their new album 'Ti Amo'

THE INTERVIEW

Turkish FM: 'Barzani is risking the future of the Kurds in Iraq'

BUSINESS DAILY

Eyes on the road? New cars could drive to distraction

MEDIAWATCH

Macron stirs up trouble

THE DEBATE

Make 'em pay: Can Europe agree on a common corporate tax rate?

ENCORE!

Nobel committee salutes 'emotional force' of Kazuo Ishiguro's writing

PEOPLE & PROFIT

What's the future of money?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Do French women really not get fat?

FOCUS

Philippines: Battle to retake Marawi from IS group leaves a ghost town

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-10-06

Turkish FM: 'Barzani is risking the future of the Kurds in Iraq'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the Kurdish authorities' decision to hold a referendum on independence was a "grave mistake" that will hurt the interests of the Kurds. He said Ankara was ready to seriously consider shutting the border and the oil pipeline to Iraqi Kurdistan. He added that Turkey believes the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad helped to engineer the referendum, but said this wouldn't hurt the rapprochement between Turkey and Israel.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also lashed out at the US for not extraditing Fetullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of masterminding the 2016 coup bid.

Çavuşoğlu said the accusations of spying and plotting against an employee of the US consulate in Istanbul were "serious" and that the outraged reaction from the US to the employee's arrest was "nonsense".

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2017-10-05 Europe

'The refugee crisis was for Europe what 9/11 was for the United States'

Ivan Krastev is the chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He is an expert on European...

2017-09-30 Middle East

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: Gearing up for change?

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced that the driving ban for women will finally be lifted next June. But the system of guardianship still holds Saudi women back, for...

2017-09-30 Democrats (USA)

Rebuilding the Democratic Party in the Trump era

In the fallout of Donald Trump's presidential victory, the Democratic Party in the U.S. has been forced to do a massive rethink over its direction. Annette Young meets Liz Jaff,...

2017-09-26 Americas

'No regrets' on FARC peace deal, says Colombia's Santos

To mark the launch of its Spanish-language channel, based in Bogota, FRANCE 24 spoke to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. In a wide-ranging interview, Santos reflected on...

