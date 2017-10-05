Turkish FM: 'Barzani is risking the future of the Kurds in Iraq'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the Kurdish authorities' decision to hold a referendum on independence was a "grave mistake" that will hurt the interests of the Kurds. He said Ankara was ready to seriously consider shutting the border and the oil pipeline to Iraqi Kurdistan. He added that Turkey believes the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad helped to engineer the referendum, but said this wouldn't hurt the rapprochement between Turkey and Israel.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also lashed out at the US for not extraditing Fetullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of masterminding the 2016 coup bid.

Çavuşoğlu said the accusations of spying and plotting against an employee of the US consulate in Istanbul were "serious" and that the outraged reaction from the US to the employee's arrest was "nonsense".

By Marc PERELMAN