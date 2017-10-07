International News 24/7

 

Europe

Danish police find missing body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall

© Tom Wall / family handout / AFP file picture | Swedish journalist Kim Wall disappeared after traveling with Danish inventor Peter Madsen on his home-made submarine on August 10, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-07

Danish police said on Saturday they had found the head and the legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who died in mysterious circumstances on an inventor’s homemade submarine.

A police spokesman told reporters in Copenhagen that there were no fractures in Wall’s cranium. The discovery of the body parts was made on Friday.

The police have charged Danish inventor Peter Madsen with killing the Swedish journalist, a charge carrying a sentence of five years to life in prison. He was arrested after his submarine sank and he was rescued.

On Aug. 23, police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall’s. The cause of her death has not been determined.

Madsen, a Dane, says Wall died by accident when she was hit by a heavy hatch cover on board his submarine.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-07

