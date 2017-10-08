In pictures: Paris celebrates all-night ‘Nuit Blanche’ art party

Paris hosted its 16th annual “Nuit Blanche” (sleepless) contemporary art festival overnight to Sunday, drawing a crowd of about a million visitors to the 150 art installations that had been put on display across the city.

Between sundown and sunrise, Parisians were treated to a spectacular contemporary art show, including a ballet in the Forum des Halles shopping centre, a zombie skeleton installation and the opportunity to express themselves with giant 3D letters by the river Seine.

Un ballet sous la CanopÃ©e du Forum des Halles. Une idÃ©e brillante du chorÃ©graphe Olivier Dubois#NuitBlanche #paris pic.twitter.com/GVkMIHzuvH Alexandre Sim (@Alexandre_Sim) October 7, 2017

Contemporary dancer Olivier Dubois had invited 300 dancers to take part in his choreography in Forum des Halles in central Paris.

Artist Lionel Sabatté shared some of his sculpture work with curious onlookers.

At 4.30am, the Trio Metral chamber music group played Schumann at the capital’s philharmonic, Philharmonie de Paris.

The "City of Light" was awash with both light and laser shows.

The art collective Invisible Playground Network wanted visitors to participate in their art installation, letting them be the creators by composing phrases and messages with the help of giant letters placed by the Seine river. In the photo in the tweet below, someone has made a play on words, writing : "A Seine of love".

