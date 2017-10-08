In pictures: Paris celebrates all-night ‘Nuit Blanche’ art party
Paris hosted its 16th annual “Nuit Blanche” (sleepless) contemporary art festival overnight to Sunday, drawing a crowd of about a million visitors to the 150 art installations that had been put on display across the city.
Between sundown and sunrise, Parisians were treated to a spectacular contemporary art show, including a ballet in the Forum des Halles shopping centre, a zombie skeleton installation and the opportunity to express themselves with giant 3D letters by the river Seine.
Un ballet sous la CanopÃ©e du Forum des Halles. Une idÃ©e brillante du chorÃ©graphe Olivier Dubois#NuitBlanche #paris pic.twitter.com/GVkMIHzuvHAlexandre Sim (@Alexandre_Sim) October 7, 2017
Contemporary dancer Olivier Dubois had invited 300 dancers to take part in his choreography in Forum des Halles in central Paris.
#paris #nuitblanche2017 Night of the zombies @galleryloo&lou #lionelSabatte pic.twitter.com/59pUKVQtF9Steiner_PN (@PNSteiner) October 7, 2017
Artist Lionel Sabatté shared some of his sculpture work with curious onlookers.
A (very) late quartet#nuitblanche2017 #Schumann@TrioMetral 5h05 pic.twitter.com/1IzzuQ3MPiEmmanuel (@doc_eaz) October 8, 2017
At 4.30am, the Trio Metral chamber music group played Schumann at the capital’s philharmonic, Philharmonie de Paris.
.@Paris truly is the #CityOfLights, especially this #nuitblanche2017! Spectacular music/laser show in medieval interiors of @CBernardins pic.twitter.com/HhcVLu6mqyJacek Hutyra (@JacekHutyra) October 7, 2017
The "City of Light" was awash with both light and laser shows.
Stop 1. St Severin. #LaNuitBlanche #light #nuitblanche2017 #EgliseStSÃ©verin pic.twitter.com/oJdRHiI1FUVeronique Crombe (@VeroTheDonktor) October 7, 2017
The art collective Invisible Playground Network wanted visitors to participate in their art installation, letting them be the creators by composing phrases and messages with the help of giant letters placed by the Seine river. In the photo in the tweet below, someone has made a play on words, writing : "A Seine of love".
Paris, Ã quoi tu penses ?#mareedeslettres #nuitblanche2017 #paris https://t.co/94jXUpkIgk pic.twitter.com/sjHlNeoyyxMarÃ©e des Lettres (@mareedeslettres) October 7, 2017
