International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

Spain's FM says Catalan claims of violence exaggerated

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#DearCatCaller - a lesson in sexual harassment

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Huge blaze sweeps through Nairobi market

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Spain races to prevent Catalonia independence; The US and its guns

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Vaccinations: Separating fact from fiction

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Is a bioterrorist attack possible?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The beauty of Lake Geneva, from the mountains to the shore

Read more

#TECH 24

Blade Runner 2049: How accurate will its vision of the future be?

Read more

FASHION

Humour and a touch of genius at Paris Fashion Week

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Two dead, scores missing as boat packed with Rohingya sinks

© FRED DUFOUR / AFP | Rohingya Muslim refugees are evacuated in a truck to a refugee camps after crossing the Naf River, in Teknaf, Bangladesh's Ukhia district on October 8, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-08

A boat packed with Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state capsized late Sunday night in a river near the coast of Bangladesh, leaving at least two people dead and scores missing, officials said.

Coast guard and border guard officials said the boat was overloaded with about 100 people when it sank in the mouth of the Naf river that divides Myanmar from its South Asian neighbour Bangladesh.

"It capsized near Galachar (coastal village in Bangladesh) with nearly 100 people. We recovered two dead bodies. Two people were rescued alive," area Coast Guard commander Alauddin Nayan told AFP.

Nayan said some 40 people in the boat were adult Rohingya Muslims fleeing their villages in Rakhine for Bangladesh.

"The rest were children," he said, adding that the coast guards have launched a search and rescue operation.

Nearly 520,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in the last six weeks after the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar launched a  crackdown after attacks by Rohingya militants.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-08

  • BURMA

    Rohingya crisis: UN slams 'unacceptable' lack of access to northern Burma

    Read more

  • BURMA

    Rohingya exodus from Burma tops 500,000

    Read more

  • BURMA

    Special report: ‘I thought we were going to die’ says young Rohingya refugee

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility