Red Sox stay alive with home win over Astros

NEW YORK (AFP) -

The Boston Red Sox kept their Major League Baseball playoff bid alive Sunday with a 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox offense had sputtered in dropping the first two games of the best-of-five American League division series in Houston.

But back home in Boston they more than doubled the four runs they scored over the course of the first two games with the help of home runs from Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley.

Boston, still trailing 2-1 in the series, will try to pull level when they host game four on Monday.

Devers smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to put Boston up 4-3, their first lead of the series.

The 20-year-old became the youngest Red Sox player ever to homer in a playoff game and just the sixth player in major league player in history to homer in the post-season before turning 21.

Bradley's three-run home run -- his first career post-season homer -- was part of a six-run seventh inning for Boston.

Hanley Ramirez went 4-for-4 with three runs-batted-in and Sand Leon drive in another run for the Red Sox.

Ramirez had taken the field before the game with a banner bearing the legend "Believe in Boston".

"We don't give up," he said. "We keep working.

"We were in the post-season last year and unfortunately we couldn't do the job," added Ramirez, recalling that the Red Sox were swept in the first round last season. "I told everybody it's not going to happen two years in a row."

After the Red Sox fell into an early hole -- with Carlos Correa hitting a two-run homer and Josh Reddick driving in a run for the Astros in the first inning -- Boston relief pitcher David Price produced four shutout innings with four strikeouts.

"Monster," Ramirez said of Price's performance. "Great heart, great competitor."

The winners of the series will take on either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians for a World Series berth.

The Yankees, trying to fend off elimination after falling in the first two games in Cleveland, gave the ball to Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on Sunday night.

Both National League division series resume on Monday, when the Chicago Cubs host the Nationals at Wrigley Field after splitting the first two games in Washington and the Los Angeles Dodgers try to close out the Diamondbacks in Arizona after taking two wins at home.

