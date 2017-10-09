International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Liberia's presidential candidates on election homestretch

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

What next on Brexit? EU parliament says progress 'not sufficient'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein fired over sexual harassment claims

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Harvey Weinstein scandal: 'Men must step up to change Hollywood culture'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Catalonia unity march is a 'defeat' for independence movement

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: After the war, life slowly returns to Mosul

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Spain's FM says Catalan claims of violence exaggerated

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#DearCatCaller - a lesson in sexual harassment

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Huge blaze sweeps through Nairobi market

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Video: Turkish troops begin operation in Idlib province in Syria

© Screenshot, FRANCE 24

Video by Wassim NASR

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-09

Turkish troops have moved into Syria's northwestern Idlib province as part of an operation to enforce a "de-escalation" zone that was internationally agreed on in the region, reports FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr in this video.

Turkey’s military confirmed on Monday that Turkish armed forces began reconnaissance activities in the Idlib province on Sunday, before an expected military operation in the bitterly contested Syrian northwest.

According to Reuters, the military said the move involved establishing observation points and that the military was conducting its duties in line with the rules of engagement agreed in the Astana process, referring to an agreement reached last month in the Kazakhstan capital.

Turkey is believed to be providing assistance to rebels it has long backed, aiming to implement a de-escalation agreement designed to reduce fighting with pro-government forces in the area, the most populous pocket of Syria still in rebel hands.

Troops might also be deployed on the front with Aleppo, FRANCE 24’s Nasr says in this video report.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-09

  • TURKEY

    Turkish troops, Syrian jihadists exchange fire on border

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Syrian forces enter one of Islamic State group's last strongholds

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Syrian army retakes strategic military airport from Islamic State group

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility