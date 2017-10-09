Video: Turkish troops begin operation in Idlib province in Syria

Turkish troops have moved into Syria's northwestern Idlib province as part of an operation to enforce a "de-escalation" zone that was internationally agreed on in the region, reports FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr in this video.

Turkey’s military confirmed on Monday that Turkish armed forces began reconnaissance activities in the Idlib province on Sunday, before an expected military operation in the bitterly contested Syrian northwest.

According to Reuters, the military said the move involved establishing observation points and that the military was conducting its duties in line with the rules of engagement agreed in the Astana process, referring to an agreement reached last month in the Kazakhstan capital.

Turkey is believed to be providing assistance to rebels it has long backed, aiming to implement a de-escalation agreement designed to reduce fighting with pro-government forces in the area, the most populous pocket of Syria still in rebel hands.

Troops might also be deployed on the front with Aleppo, FRANCE 24’s Nasr says in this video report.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

