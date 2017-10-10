International News 24/7

 

With jihadists on the way out, power struggles pose new threat to Iraq

Fergie on a Black Eyed Peas reunion and working with Nicki Minaj

Liberia's presidential election: 20 candidates vying for top job

Melania v Ivana: Battle of the (White House) wives?

Elegant and drole: Papers remember French actor Jean Rochefort

Mike Pence's costly NFL protest

Theresa May's Brexit battles: What does Britain want?

Dagoba: French metal, music and mayhem

Liberia's presidential candidates on election homestretch

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Fergie on a Black Eyed Peas reunion and working with Nicki Minaj

She shot to fame as the "Fergalicious" frontwoman of the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group, the Black Eyed Peas; dominating the charts with party-ready anthems like "I Gotta Feeling", "My Humps" and "Boom Boom Pow". More than a decade since her debut solo album spawned the hit singles "London Bridge" and "Glamorous", Fergie is back with her sophomore solo effort, "Double Dutchess". FRANCE 24's Richelle Harrison Plesse sat down with the pop diva during her recent trip to Paris.

By Richelle HARRISON PLESSE

2017-10-09 culture

Dagoba: French metal, music and mayhem

A staple on the French metal scene for two decades, Dagoba is bringing down the house with the Marseille quartet's seventh record "Black Nova". Dark riffs, symphonic black metal...

2017-10-06 culture

French band Phoenix on their new album 'Ti Amo'

Eve Jackson sat down with one of France's biggest musical exports, Phoenix. The quartet from the Paris suburb of Versailles rose to international fame at the turn of the century....

2017-10-05 culture

Nobel committee salutes 'emotional force' of Kazuo Ishiguro's writing

The jury’s in: 2017's Nobel Prize for literature has been awarded to Kazuo Ishiguro. The British novelist - best known for his 1989 Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The Remains of...

2017-10-04 culture

Film show: 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Happy End', 'Victoria and Abdul'

We fast-forward 30 years as director Denis Villeneuve brings us the sequel to the original "Blade Runner". Film critic Lisa Nesselson asks whether Replicant lives matter in this...

