Sports

France qualify for World Cup with 2-1 defeat of Belarus

© Pierre René-Worms, FMM | France players celebrate their World Cup qualification with an Icelandic "thunder-clap".

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-10

France's Antoine Griezmann scored one and set up another as the hosts booked their place at next year's World Cup finals by beating Belarus 2-1 at the Stade de France in their last Group A qualifying game on Tuesday.

Griezmann opened the scoring and then set up Olivier Giroud before the break while Belarus reduced the arrears on the stroke of halftime through Anton Saroka.
 
The result put France, who will take part in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals, on 23 points after 10 games, four ahead of second-placed Sweden.
 
Four days after a decisive 1-0 win in Bulgaria, Didier Deschamps's team were never really under pressure and avoided having to go through the playoffs, as they had to to reach the 2010 and 2014 finals.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-10

