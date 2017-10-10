International News 24/7

 

Europe

Live: Catalonia's Puigdemont addresses region's future in speech to parliament

© Pau Barrena, AFP | Carles Puigdemont, the head of Catalonia's regional government, is under pressure to drop plans to declare independence from Spain.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-10

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont delivers an address to the regional parliament in Barcelona on Tuesday following a disputed independence referendum that has plunged Spain into a deep political crisis.

The Catalan separatist leader has come under intense pressure from officials in Madrid and across Europe, amid speculation he may announce a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

His address to the regional parliament is scheduled to take place at 6pm local time (4pm GMT). Click on the player below to watch it live on FRANCE 24.

Date created : 2017-10-10

  • SPAIN

    Crunch time for Catalan independence as leader addresses parliament

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Carles Puigdemont: The provocateur of Catalonia

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Thousands take to Barcelona streets to protest against Catalan independence

    Read more

