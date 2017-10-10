Live: Catalonia's Puigdemont addresses region's future in speech to parliament

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont delivers an address to the regional parliament in Barcelona on Tuesday following a disputed independence referendum that has plunged Spain into a deep political crisis.
The Catalan separatist leader has come under intense pressure from officials in Madrid and across Europe, amid speculation he may announce a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.
His address to the regional parliament is scheduled to take place at 6pm local time (4pm GMT). Click on the player below to watch it live on FRANCE 24.
