FOCUS

Brazil's never-ending crisis: Will Temer be impeached next?

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

'Women Wage Peace': Israeli and Palestinian women march side by side

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Square', 'Numéro Une', 'Knock' and 'Loving Vincent'

IN THE PAPERS

Hollywood's darkness deepens: Harvey Weinstein now accused of rape

ACCESS ASIA

Thailand's Thammasat Massacre: Historians unearth memories of 1976 tragedy

EYE ON AFRICA

Turnout high as Liberians choose successor to Sirleaf

IN THE PAPERS

Vive le Caviar! Les Bleus qualify for World Cup, but fail to impress

THE DEBATE

Catalonia: Puigdemont says region has won right to independence

FOCUS

With jihadists on the way out, power struggles pose new threat to Iraq

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-11

It's been over a year since Dilma Rousseff, Brazil's first female president, was impeached for manipulating the public accounts. Today, her successor Michel Temer finds himself bogged down in a wide-ranging corruption scandal. His survival depends on Congress, which has the power decide to send him to court. So is Brazil bracing itself for yet another impeachment procedure? Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, François Wibaux and Florence Viala.

By Fanny LOTHAIRE , Tim VICKERY , Quentin DELAROCHE

Archives

2017-10-10 Middle East

With jihadists on the way out, power struggles pose new threat to Iraq

In Iraq, the fight against the Islamic State group often saw opposing militia and troops come together in their bid to oust a common enemy. With that enemy now all but entirely...

2017-10-09 Africa

Liberia's presidential candidates on election homestretch

After serving two consecutive terms, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is making way for a successor. Africa's first ever female president has overseen 12 years of...

2017-10-06 Americas

Video: How Puerto Ricans are coping in aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria left a trail of devastation on Puerto Rico when it made landfall more than two weeks ago. Much of the US territory remains without electricity or running water....

2017-10-05 Asia-pacific

Philippines: Battle to retake Marawi from IS group leaves a ghost town

For the past four months, fighting has been raging in Marawi, a city on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines. It's the longest and deadliest battle to date against...

See all the archives

