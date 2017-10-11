International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Can Spain keep it together? Madrid ponders direct rule in Catalonia

Read more

FOCUS

Brazil's never-ending crisis: Will Temer be impeached next?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

'Women Wage Peace': Israeli and Palestinian women march side by side

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Square', 'Numéro Une', 'Knock' and 'Loving Vincent'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Hollywood's darkness deepens: Harvey Weinstein now accused of rape

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Thailand's Thammasat Massacre: Historians unearth memories of 1976 tragedy

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Turnout high as Liberians choose successor to Sirleaf

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Vive le Caviar! Les Bleus qualify for World Cup, but fail to impress

Read more

THE DEBATE

Catalonia: Puigdemont says region has won right to independence

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French, Qatari candidates neck-and-neck in race for UNESCO chief

© Gabriel Bouys / AFP (file photo) | Audrey Azoulay, then French Culture Minister, leaves after a cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on April 12, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-11

France and Qatar were running neck-and-neck in the race to lead the UN's troubled cultural body after a third round of voting Wednesday whittled the field down to five.

Qatar's Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari and France's Audrey Azoulay -- both former culture ministers -- had 18 votes apiece in the battle to replace outgoing UNESCO director-general Irina Bokova.

Behind them in the secret ballot was Egyptian career diplomat Moushira Khattab with 13 votes and China's Tang Qian with five, according to results posted on UNESCO's website.

Vera El Khoury of Lebanon came last on four votes.

Thirty votes are needed to clinch the nomination to head the Paris-based UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The body's 58 board members have been gathered in the French capital since Friday selecting a candidate.

The winner must be approved by UNESCO's 195 member states in November, though this is seen as a formality.

Vietnam's Pham Sanh Chau dropped out of the race Wednesday, having scored five votes in the second round. Candidates from Guatemala, Iraq and Azerbaijan have also given up.

If no candidate wins an outright majority after Thursday's fourth round, it goes to a run-off between the top two.

Most of the candidates acknowledge the need to reform the 71-year-old organisation whose bloated bureaucracy is accused of inefficiency.

UNESCO has been accused of bias in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and it infuriated Israel and staunch ally the United States by granting full membership to Palestine in 2011.

Both countries suspended their funding to the agency -- best-known for its prestigious World Heritage List -- over the move.

Arab countries have complained that UNESCO has never had a boss from their region.

However, UNESCO does not observe the kind of rotation by world region which is used when choosing a UN secretary general.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-11

  • CULTURE

    Diplomatic wrangling mars race for UNESCO’s top job

    Read more

  • PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

    Israel outraged as Hebron added to UNESCO World Heritage list

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    UNESCO adds Cuban rumba, Belgian beer to list of world’s ‘intangible’ heritage

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility