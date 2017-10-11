Spain's Rajoy demands clarity from Catalonia on independence

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has formally demanded the Catalan leader clarify whether independence has been declared, suggesting this will determine whether Spain steps in to suspend the region's autonomy.

“The cabinet has agreed to require formally to the Catalan government to confirm whether or not it has declared independence,” Rajoy said in a televised address on Wednesday.

“The answer from the Catalan president will determine future events, in the next few days,” he added, pledging to act in a “cautious and responsible” way.

Rajoy said the clarity was required before activating article 155 of the Spanish constitution, a so-called nuclear option that would allow him to suspend Catalonia’s political autonomy and take over the region.

On Tuesday, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont told the region's parliament in Barcelona that he was proceeding with a declaration of independence but suspending it for "a few weeks" to give dialogue a chance.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

